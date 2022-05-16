BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BLSFY stock opened at $64.04 on Monday. BlueScope Steel has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.71.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, the Pacific Islands, and Asia. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

