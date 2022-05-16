BMO Capital Markets Boosts H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target to C$18.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HRUFF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Shares of HRUFF traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.02. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,759. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $13.88.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

