BMO Capital Markets Cuts Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Price Target to C$20.00

Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS LEFUF traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.11. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. Leon’s Furniture has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $21.51.

About Leon’s Furniture (Get Rating)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

