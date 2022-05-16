BNP Paribas Downgrades adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to Neutral

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on adidas from €300.00 ($315.79) to €265.00 ($278.95) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. HSBC raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of adidas from €205.00 ($215.79) to €193.00 ($203.16) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.56.

ADDYY opened at $94.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. adidas has a 52-week low of $90.25 and a 52-week high of $199.44.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. adidas had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in adidas by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in adidas in the fourth quarter worth about $894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

