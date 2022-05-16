BNP Paribas Downgrades adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to Neutral

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on adidas from €300.00 ($315.79) to €265.00 ($278.95) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. HSBC raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of adidas from €205.00 ($215.79) to €193.00 ($203.16) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.56.
ADDYY opened at $94.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. adidas has a 52-week low of $90.25 and a 52-week high of $199.44.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in adidas by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in adidas in the fourth quarter worth about $894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
adidas Company Profile (Get Rating)
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on adidas (ADDYY)
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.