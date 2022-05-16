boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BHOOY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 65 ($0.80) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Liberum Capital lowered boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on boohoo group from GBX 111 ($1.37) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.83.

OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $18.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $94.00.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

