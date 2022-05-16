Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $101.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.92.

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.78. 18,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,368. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.78. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.95 and a 200 day moving average of $102.85.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 924.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 41.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

About Boot Barn (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

