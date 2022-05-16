Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Short Interest Update

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the April 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 82.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BRRDF opened at $18.20 on Monday. Borregaard ASA has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $25.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66.

Borregaard ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials, biochemicals, and biofuels in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

