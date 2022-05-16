Boyd Group Services Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$175.00 to C$168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$202.36.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$139.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$129.79 and a 1-year high of C$267.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$158.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$182.03.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$650.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$636.26 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is presently 31.76%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

