Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE BHR opened at $5.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $391.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $6.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.53%.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Mark Nunneley acquired 9,000 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $176,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

