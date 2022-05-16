Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BHR opened at $5.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $391.27 million, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $6.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.53%.

In other news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $176,824.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Nunneley acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 237,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 963,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 103,558 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $3,682,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 192,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

