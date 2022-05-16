Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 100.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

BHR stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $391.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $6.73.

In related news, CAO Mark Nunneley bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $176,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

