Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 100.36% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.
BHR stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $391.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $6.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
