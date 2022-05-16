Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR) Insider Buys £34,000 in Stock

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR – Get Rating) insider Roger McDowell bought 50,000 shares of Brand Architekts Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £34,000 ($41,918.38).

Roger McDowell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brand Architekts Group alerts:

On Friday, May 13th, Roger McDowell purchased 40,000 shares of Brand Architekts Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($32,055.23).

On Tuesday, April 5th, Roger McDowell sold 234,189 shares of Brand Architekts Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £156,906.63 ($193,449.18).

LON:BAR traded up GBX 5.70 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 69.70 ($0.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,604. Brand Architekts Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60.30 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.47). The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.54. The company has a market capitalization of £12.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99.

Brand Architekts Group plc operates in the beauty sector in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, and internationally. The company provides skincare products, haircare products, body care products, bathing products, gifting, and accessories under the Super Facialist, Dirty Works, DrSALTS+, Kind Natured, Fish Soho, MR.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brand Architekts Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand Architekts Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.