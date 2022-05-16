Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Brandywine Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 154.57, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $15.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,085.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,804,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 96,243 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 157,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,053,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 285,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.