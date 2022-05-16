Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Brandywine Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 154.57, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $15.16.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,085.71%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,804,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 96,243 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 157,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,053,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 285,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.
