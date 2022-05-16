Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Short Interest Up 35.8% in April

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the April 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 684,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

BRZE opened at $34.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.37. Braze has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pepper bought 175,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $6,546,065.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,173,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRZE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.54.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

