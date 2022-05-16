BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the April 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 15.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 837,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCTX opened at $4.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $12.47.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,271,000. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, a personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

