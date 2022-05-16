Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Short Interest Update

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the April 15th total of 36,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of DRUG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.15. 1,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,564. Bright Minds Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.33.

Get Bright Minds Biosciences alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of Bright Minds Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a pre-clinical biosciences company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists comprises 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.