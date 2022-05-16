Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Short Interest Up 38.9% in April

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the April 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $24.52 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.