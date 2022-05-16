Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Short Interest Up 38.9% in April

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the April 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $24.52 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $28.44.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHFAL)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.