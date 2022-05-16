BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

BSIG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $19.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.42 million, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $31.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

