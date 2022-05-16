Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) PT Lowered to $10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 123.21% from the company’s current price.

BRLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of BRLT opened at $4.48 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 48,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $585,569.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 3,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $42,417.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,090 shares of company stock worth $1,997,213 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $4,514,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $3,015,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $1,340,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

