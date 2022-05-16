Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the April 15th total of 6,510,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

BRX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.88. 2,100,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.96%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $125,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,900. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

