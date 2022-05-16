Brokerages Anticipate Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Acadia Realty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 1.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

NYSE AKR opened at $19.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $23.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.48%.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $550,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 319,974 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 77.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 60,249 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 24.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

