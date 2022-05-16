Brokerages Anticipate American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) to announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

AEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $22,096,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,420 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 738.5% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,118,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 984,825 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 391.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 646,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,869,000 after acquiring an additional 515,210 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

