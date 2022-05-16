Brokerages Anticipate Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) to Post -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Atea Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2,900%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $7.29 on Monday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $46.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $606.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of -0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

