Brokerages Anticipate BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BigBear.ai’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigBear.ai will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BigBear.ai.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBAI. William Blair began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth $39,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBAI opened at $7.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.31.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

