Brokerages Anticipate Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings. Gemini Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gemini Therapeutics.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 191,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $291,488.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. Gemini Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

