Brokerages Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.86. PJT Partners reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

PJT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 102,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 989,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,430,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in PJT Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

PJT opened at $70.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.21 and a 200 day moving average of $69.37. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

