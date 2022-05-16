Brokerages Anticipate ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is ($0.06). ProPhase Labs reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ProPhase Labs.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRPH. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.95. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $108.87 million and a P/E ratio of 6.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 5.9% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 17.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 140,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 165.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs (Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.