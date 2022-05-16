Brokerages Anticipate Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $594.46 Million

Brokerages predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBSGet Rating) will announce sales of $594.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $583.00 million to $610.80 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $293.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $240,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $430,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 114.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,793,000 after buying an additional 9,264,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 88.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Webster Financial by 325.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,150,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,278 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $185,173,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 561.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,034,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBS opened at $46.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average of $56.33. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $44.96 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

