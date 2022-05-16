Brokerages Expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to Announce -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Alteryx posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 650%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS.

AYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.86.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $514,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing acquired 56,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,165,943.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at $3,498,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,999,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at $7,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $58.83 on Friday. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $90.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

