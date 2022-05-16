Brokerages Expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $488.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $488.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $474.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $496.40 million. Angi posted sales of $420.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Angi.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.87 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. Angi’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $140,050. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Angi during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Angi during the third quarter worth about $132,000. 17.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Angi has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $14.92.

About Angi (Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angi (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.