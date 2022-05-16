Brokerages Expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.11). DMC Global posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 220%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.25 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. DMC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BOOM. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $21.66 on Friday. DMC Global has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $63.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.11.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $127,441.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,238.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $34,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,876 shares of company stock valued at $162,506 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in DMC Global by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

