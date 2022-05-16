Brokerages Expect DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DocGo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.05. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocGo will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DocGo.
Several research firms have recently commented on DCGO. Zacks Investment Research raised DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.41.
DCGO opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76. DocGo has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.86.
About DocGo (Get Rating)
DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
Featured Stories
