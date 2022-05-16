Brokerages Expect DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DouYu International’s earnings. DouYu International reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DouYu International.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOYU. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DouYu International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

NASDAQ DOYU opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DouYu International by 134.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

