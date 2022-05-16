Brokerages Expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.14 Million

Analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) will post $51.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.12 million and the highest is $52.10 million. Goosehead Insurance reported sales of $38.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $207.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.79 million to $209.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $276.93 million, with estimates ranging from $273.33 million to $283.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.43.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $51.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.16. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $43.66 and a 12-month high of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.33 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,374,118.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,479.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $94,106,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,948,000 after buying an additional 555,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 306,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,866,000 after buying an additional 190,902 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,262,000 after buying an additional 182,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 246.4% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 173,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after buying an additional 123,138 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

