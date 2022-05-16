Brokerages Expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.83 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) will post sales of $58.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.76 million. Insmed reported sales of $45.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $251.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $258.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $342.90 million, with estimates ranging from $324.10 million to $375.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.20% and a negative net margin of 217.35%. The company had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INSM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Insmed in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,081.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 353,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Insmed by 79.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 430,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 191,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Insmed by 8.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,215,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after purchasing an additional 169,447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $18.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.04. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

