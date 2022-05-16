Brokerages Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.39. Insulet posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on PODD. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.71.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $199.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.97 and a beta of 0.72. Insulet has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.59.

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Insulet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,078,434,000 after acquiring an additional 579,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,668,000 after acquiring an additional 58,932 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $450,418,000 after acquiring an additional 368,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $247,483,000 after acquiring an additional 47,230 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

