Brokerages Expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.25). MediaAlpha posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2,000%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $161.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.88 million.

MAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $10.33 on Friday. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $629.62 million, a P/E ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, insider Patrick Ryan Thompson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,090 shares in the company, valued at $505,136.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the third quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

