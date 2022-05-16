Brokerages Set Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target at $17.40

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.42.

A number of research firms have commented on CADNF. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins cut Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. Cascades has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

