Brokerages Set indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Target Price at $13.29

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

INDI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $1,490,515.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 95,803 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $697,445.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,945. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

INDI opened at $6.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $16.33.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 140.59%. Research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

