Brokers Issue Forecasts for Life Time Group Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Life Time Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.14). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Life Time Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

LTH has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $14.23 on Monday. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $23.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,945,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,132,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,083,000 after buying an additional 444,291 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

