Brokers Issue Forecasts for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($1.48) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($7.18) EPS.

OPNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $25.91. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,777,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 37,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

