Brokers Issue Forecasts for Velo3D, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Velo3D in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). William Blair also issued estimates for Velo3D’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velo3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Velo3D from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:VLD opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Velo3D has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $532.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Velo3D by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the first quarter worth about $438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Velo3D by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,452,000 after acquiring an additional 86,867 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Velo3D by 90.9% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

