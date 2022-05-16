Brokers Offer Predictions for Acerinox, S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Acerinox in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acerinox’s FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Acerinox alerts:

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 8.51%.

ANIOY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Acerinox from €20.25 ($21.32) to €17.00 ($17.89) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Acerinox from €16.50 ($17.37) to €11.70 ($12.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Acerinox from €18.00 ($18.95) to €19.00 ($20.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acerinox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acerinox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Acerinox stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.58. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31.

Acerinox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.