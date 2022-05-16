Brokers Offer Predictions for Acerinox, S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Acerinox in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acerinox’s FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.
Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 8.51%.
Acerinox stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.58. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31.
Acerinox Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.
