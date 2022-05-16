Brokers Offer Predictions for BioLineRx Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) – Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BioLineRx in a report released on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday.

BLRX stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $57.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the third quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the second quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLineRx by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLineRx by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

