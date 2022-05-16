Brokers Offer Predictions for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

NASDAQ FUSN opened at $4.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.87% and a negative net margin of 4,119.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Valliant sold 4,511 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $27,201.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,426.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,834 shares of company stock valued at $517,192. Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

