Brokers Offer Predictions for SunOpta Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for SunOpta in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $204.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.
NASDAQ STKL opened at $7.49 on Monday. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.92 million, a PE ratio of -149.80 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in SunOpta by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 354,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SunOpta by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.
In other news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc bought 22,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SunOpta Company Profile (Get Rating)
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
