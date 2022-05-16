Brokers Offer Predictions for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.81). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TCRR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $20.26.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

