Brokers Set Expectations for Manulife Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report issued on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $17.44 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $22.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,254,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,032,000 after purchasing an additional 187,234 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,213,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,904,000 after acquiring an additional 49,144 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,952,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 192,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

