Brokers Set Expectations for Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.55. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

WWW has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.64.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $19.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $39.48.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 27.39%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,130,000 after buying an additional 46,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after purchasing an additional 381,825 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,731,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,125,000 after purchasing an additional 54,522 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,366,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,939,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,002,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,598,000 after purchasing an additional 394,189 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

