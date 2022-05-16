Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the April 15th total of 81,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $23.38 on Monday. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.63.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.31). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBU. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 8.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $785,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,976,000 after buying an additional 1,495,469 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

